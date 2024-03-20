Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Down 6.6% in February

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.3 days.
Heineken Price Performance
Shares of Heineken stock opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. Heineken has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $97.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88.
Heineken Company Profile
