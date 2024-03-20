Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Down 6.6% in February

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.3 days.

Heineken Price Performance

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. Heineken has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $97.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.