Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,009,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.55% of Henry Schein worth $1,114,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.