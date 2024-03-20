Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.05

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.05 and traded as high as C$18.07. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$18.07, with a volume of 12,346 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HRX shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.05. The company has a market cap of C$608.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of C$163.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0748792 earnings per share for the current year.

About Héroux-Devtek

(Get Free Report)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.