Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $162.64

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.64 and traded as high as $174.98. Hitachi shares last traded at $174.62, with a volume of 28,571 shares.

Hitachi Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.72. Hitachi had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

