HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HIVE

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

HIVE opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $307.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.56. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 57.15%. The business had revenue of $31.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 972,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 468,421 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.