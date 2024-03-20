HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) EVP Sells $429,067.76 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $429,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,745.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HNI Stock Up 1.3 %

HNI opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.15 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of HNI

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,276,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,728,000 after buying an additional 36,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in HNI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,297,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after buying an additional 173,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HNI by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,231,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,879,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HNI by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after buying an additional 340,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

