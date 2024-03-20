Holmen AB (publ) (HLMNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on May 8th

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.344 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.
Holmen AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HLMNY opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. Holmen AB has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $20.75.
About Holmen AB (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Holmen AB (publ)
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Academy Sports Stock is Selling at a Discount
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy on Commission Cuts
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Geron Stock Doubles After Imetelstat Receives FDA Panel Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Holmen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holmen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.