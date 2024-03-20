Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Lowered by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,397 shares of company stock valued at $969,370. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

