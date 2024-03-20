Hussein Mecklai Sells 489 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $60,821.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,533 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,054.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 23rd, Hussein Mecklai sold 7,217 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $729,999.55.

On Monday, February 12th, Hussein Mecklai sold 30,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $3,144,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $26,367.25.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Hussein Mecklai sold 603 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $54,107.19.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $142.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.35.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

