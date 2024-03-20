Imad Mohsen Acquires 9,500 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Imad Mohsen purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,450.00.

Parex Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXT opened at C$21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.17 and a 1-year high of C$30.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.75 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

