Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) CEO Purchases $55,400.00 in Stock

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind acquired 20,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,281,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. Immuneering Co. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Immuneering by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,204,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Immuneering by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 577,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,465 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immuneering by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMRX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immuneering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

