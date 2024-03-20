Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 612 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $75,618.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,573,694.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 16,060 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $1,624,629.60.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 855 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $69,391.80.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76.

Impinj Stock Down 1.8 %

PI opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $142.70.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

