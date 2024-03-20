Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 306 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $37,806.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,165.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Cary Baker sold 4,829 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $488,549.93.

On Monday, February 26th, Cary Baker sold 1,455 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $150,854.40.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cary Baker sold 278 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $22,570.82.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Cary Baker sold 302 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $27,071.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $142.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC grew its position in Impinj by 8.8% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 355,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 9.5% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 365,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares during the period.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

