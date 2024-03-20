Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 489 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 489 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $60,821.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,054.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Hussein Mecklai sold 7,217 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $729,999.55.

On Monday, February 12th, Hussein Mecklai sold 30,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $3,144,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $26,367.25.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Hussein Mecklai sold 603 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $54,107.19.

Impinj Price Performance

PI opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $142.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

