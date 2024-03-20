Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,571 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -220.04 and a beta of 1.06. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $18.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -914.16%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.