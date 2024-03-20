Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $53.25.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.
Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.
Independent Bank Group Company Profile
Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
