Insider Buying: Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL) Insider Buys 3,847,524 Shares of Stock

Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL – Get Free Report) insider Zhong Jun Li bought 3,847,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$2,277,734.21 ($1,498,509.35).

Magontec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Get Magontec alerts:

Magontec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Magontec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells generic and specialist magnesium alloys in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes magnesium and titanium cathodic corrosion protection (CCP) products, such as HyTonic anodes, Correx impressed current systems, CorroScout measuring systems, and S-Patron intelligent measuring and control systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Magontec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magontec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.