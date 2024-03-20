Insider Buying: Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA) Director Purchases 850,000 Shares of Stock

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) Director Allan John Fabbro bought 850,000 shares of Midnight Sun Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$195,585.00.

Allan John Fabbro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Allan John Fabbro sold 485,000 shares of Midnight Sun Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$106,991.00.

Midnight Sun Mining Trading Up 8.0 %

MMA stock opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Midnight Sun Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$32.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

