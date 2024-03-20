Insider Buying: Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 186,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,746.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Myomo Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MYO stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Myomo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $101.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Myomo had a negative net margin of 42.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.72%. The business had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Myomo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Myomo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 21.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Myomo in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

