Insider Buying: Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 186,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,746.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Myomo Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of MYO stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Myomo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $101.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.51.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Myomo had a negative net margin of 42.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.72%. The business had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Myomo in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
