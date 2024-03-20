Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Entergy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entergy

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after buying an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Entergy by 16,815.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $127,675,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after buying an additional 796,316 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.