Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) VP Sells 5,041 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $390.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.58 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.22.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 619.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.