Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) COO Sells 9,462 Shares of Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LZ opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Further Reading

