Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells 10,564 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $671,447.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,231,645.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Jack Sinclair sold 31,710 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $1,998,681.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after acquiring an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,241 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

