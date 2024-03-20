Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CMO Sells 479 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $29,923.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at $186,597.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after buying an additional 112,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,241 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.