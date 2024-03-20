International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Insider Joseph Aguilar Sells 23,700 Shares

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,955.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
International Money Express Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $720.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.72.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $171.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. On average, analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
