International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Insider Joseph Aguilar Sells 23,700 Shares

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,955.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

International Money Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $720.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.72.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $171.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. On average, analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in International Money Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 101.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in International Money Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

