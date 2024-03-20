International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Insider Transactions at International Tower Hill Mines

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

