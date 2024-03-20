International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of THM stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
Insider Transactions at International Tower Hill Mines
In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.