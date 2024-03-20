inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

inTEST Stock Performance

INTT stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. inTEST has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 69.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in inTEST by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

