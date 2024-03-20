Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on March 22nd

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0692 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSMW stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMW. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.