Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0489 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

