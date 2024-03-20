Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ChargePoint (CHPT)

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/6/2024 – ChargePoint had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.50.
- 3/6/2024 – ChargePoint had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
- 3/6/2024 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2024 – ChargePoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.
- 3/6/2024 – ChargePoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/6/2024 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2024 – ChargePoint is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2024 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.50 to $2.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
ChargePoint Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $10.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,375 shares of company stock valued at $286,868. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ChargePoint
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.