Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ChargePoint (CHPT)

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/6/2024 – ChargePoint had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.50.

3/6/2024 – ChargePoint had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/6/2024 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – ChargePoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

3/6/2024 – ChargePoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2024 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – ChargePoint is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

1/25/2024 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.50 to $2.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ChargePoint Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,375 shares of company stock valued at $286,868. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after buying an additional 3,325,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $9,733,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 301,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

