iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.15

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and traded as high as $23.70. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 116,538 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $405.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.