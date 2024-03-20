iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Stock Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.82

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.82 and traded as low as $15.95. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 1,873,873 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 502.9% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 53,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 66,884 shares during the period. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 507,878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

