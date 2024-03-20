iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

