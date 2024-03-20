iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $284.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $213.93 and a 1-year high of $285.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

