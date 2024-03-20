iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $335.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $232.18 and a 1-year high of $337.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

