iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000.

SMMD stock opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $865.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

