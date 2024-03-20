iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $120.88. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.