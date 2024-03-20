Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Critical Analysis

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 2.77% 1.98% 1.17% Issuer Direct 2.29% 10.90% 5.82%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wilhelmina International and Issuer Direct, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

Issuer Direct has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.77%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than Wilhelmina International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Issuer Direct’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $17.78 million 1.30 $3.53 million $0.10 44.70 Issuer Direct $33.38 million 1.39 $770,000.00 $0.20 60.60

Wilhelmina International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Issuer Direct. Wilhelmina International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats Wilhelmina International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilhelmina International

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. It also offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. The company is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities, as well as model search contests. It has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Issuer Direct

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.