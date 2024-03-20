IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.42.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

