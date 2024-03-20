IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $856.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $893.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $721.23 and a 200-day moving average of $553.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.