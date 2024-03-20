Jack Sinclair Sells 31,710 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 31,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $1,998,681.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,981 shares in the company, valued at $17,332,052.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jack Sinclair sold 10,564 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $671,447.84.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after buying an additional 2,614,241 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after buying an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,911,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

