Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Lowered by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $151.72. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

