James Buchan Sells 15,000 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) Director James Buchan sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,995.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alpha Pro Tech Trading Up 4.4 %
APT stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of -0.72. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $6.25.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Pro Tech
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Academy Sports Stock is Selling at a Discount
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy on Commission Cuts
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Geron Stock Doubles After Imetelstat Receives FDA Panel Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.