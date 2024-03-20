James Buchan Sells 15,000 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) Director James Buchan sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,995.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alpha Pro Tech Trading Up 4.4 %

APT stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of -0.72. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

