James Christopher Foster Sells 80,542 Shares of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) CEO James Christopher Foster sold 80,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $90,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,370,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,614,933.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ZeroFox Stock Performance

Shares of ZFOX opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZeroFox

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in ZeroFox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,719,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZeroFox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 86,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at about $1,178,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ZeroFox by 18.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 49,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

