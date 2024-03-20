Jason Adair Sells 4,657 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Liquidia Stock Performance
Shares of LQDA opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Liquidia by 101.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Liquidia
About Liquidia
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liquidia
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Academy Sports Stock is Selling at a Discount
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy on Commission Cuts
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Geron Stock Doubles After Imetelstat Receives FDA Panel Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.