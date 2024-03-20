Jeffrey Dierks Sells 11,979 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dierks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Jeffrey Dierks sold 194 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $6,208.00.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

HRMY opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.75. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 277.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 42,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.