Jeffrey Dossett Sells 3,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,732 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $457,617.84.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,858 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $491,192.38.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 371 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $30,114.07.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $32,489.50.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $142.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Impinj by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

