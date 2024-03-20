Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 9,969 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $352,105.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

