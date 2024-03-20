Jennifer Hyman Sells 155,405 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 155,405 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $54,391.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,389,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Jennifer Hyman sold 73,379 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $35,955.71.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of Rent the Runway stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RENT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.75 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 720.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60,238 shares during the period. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

