Jeremy Garber Sells 3,651 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $51,114.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 233,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $314.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 872.81%.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,562 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 795.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

